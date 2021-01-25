Lucille G. Moerike, 86, of Cody is in the presence of her Savior and her joy is complete. She died at home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with her family by her side.
Lucille was born on May 26, 1934, in Sheridan to Freeman and Bertha Hancock. She moved with her family to Cody when she was only 10.
She found true love early and married Lawrence Moerike at the age of 16; together they had three children. But Lucille was not only a loving wife and mother to her own children, but over the years Lucille and Lawrence would become foster parents to over 50 children through their home. She was very involved with her church family as well.
Lucille had a love for cooking and hosted many bake sales. She also had a wonderful singing voice and was an avid outdoorswoman who relished in hunting, camping and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her sister Fernetta Felty, brother Floyd Walker and husband Lawrence who died on Jan. 24, 2016. They had been happily married for 65 years.
Lucille is survived by her children Debbie Underwood, Becky (Skip) Kelso and David (Trish) Moerike, sister-in-laws Twila (Ron) Kencke, Ila Fox, many nieces and nephews, 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will take place in the chapel of Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.
