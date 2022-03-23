Wayne Dallas Block, 66, of Cody, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, of natural causes at his home.
Wayne was born on Feb. 5, 1954, to Lois Irene Wodke and Jack Carl Block in Sparks, Nev. After Wayne graduated from Sparks High School in 1972, he went on to Wyoming Technical Institute to become an automotive ASE Master Tech after a two-year program.
After graduating he went on to work for the City of Sparks, servicing the City’s vehicles. Wayne worked 32 years and finished his time with the City of Sparks in their maintenance division for parks and street repair.
In 1972 Wayne was introduced to Wynona Davenport on a blind date through his cousin Ray Block. Wayne went on to marry his Valentine, in Sparks, at Sparks United Methodist Church, on Feb. 14, 1975. Wayne and Wynona went on to have four children; Sedeana Graves, Katrina Young, Seth Block and Chad Block.
In 2004 Wayne retired, and he and Wynona decided to move to Cody, a place of Western values they shared together, and fell in love with on a previous vacation. This let Wayne pursue his hobbies of hunting and taxidermy with Ray Hatfield of Nature’s Design where he won a few awards.
Wayne was preceded in death by Wynona Block on Oct. 14, 2012.
Wayne is survived by his children and their families; Sedeana and James Graves and their daughter Hayden Graves, Katrina Young and her two daughters Madison and Riley Young, Nicole and Seth Block and their children Jillian and Austin Block, and Chad Block and his two children Kaytlynne and Temprance Block.
A gathering will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody, on Thursday, March 24, at 10 a.m., where Wayne’s children will provide eulogies of their father. Friends and family are welcome to come or stream through Ballard’s Facebook page. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
Memories and condolences can be left on Wayne’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
