Rickey “Rick” M. Wogoman, retired owner of Wogoman Construction, a heavy equipment business, died peacefully at the Spirit Mountain Hospice after a short illness on Jan. 4, 2023. He was 80.
The only child of Monroe Wogoman, born in Antonito, Colo., and Joan Price of Bridger, Mont., Rick spent nearly his entire life in and around the mountains of the North Absaroka Wilderness. He attended grade school in Cooke City and was home schooled on the RDS Ranch in the valley below Pilot and Index Peaks.
As a young man he cowboyed on ranches in the upper Clarks Fork and on the Two Dot Ranch. While enlisting in the Army he was given an aptitude test showing that he was exceptionally talented in mechanical matters, and so he was sent to Germany for two years where he worked on missiles.
That talent became the basis of a lifetime of repairing, tinkering, and operating engines and equipment of all kinds. His cousin Bettye W. Dominick observed, “As a mechanic he could fix anything, often using parts scavenged from dozens of old vehicles that he had accumulated.”
For many years from the home that he built in Crandall, Rick plowed snow for Park County and for his neighbors throughout the Crandall and Sunlight areas. He was depended upon by many to open their cabins in the spring and close them in the fall. He had in his house jars full of hundreds of keys to front doors and gate padlocks entrusted to him over the years.
His heavy equipment business included everything from excavation to hauling horses from the Hurricane Mesa Ranch for winter pasture outside of Cody. He was fondly remembered by meter readers and crews of Rocky Mountain Power whom he routinely invited in for coffee and eagerly helped with their more challenging repair jobs.
He is survived by his mother Joan Wogoman, his aunt Judy Steffans, numerous cousins and many close, loyal friends, including Mitch Menuey and Mike Holt of Cooke City. His marriage to Connie Menuey Wogoman ended in divorce.
A memorial service is planned for the summer.
