Terry Ray McIntosh, 63, died Aug. 1, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Billings, surrounded by his spouse and children.
He was born June 8, 1957, to Elizabeth “Betty” (Robertson) McIntosh and Glen Millo McIntosh of Cody. Terry grew up in Cody, and moved briefly to other states but always returned home to Wyoming. He loved his family, his many lifelong friends, and was well liked by all those he came in contact with.
He was an amazing young man and father always willing to go the extra mile to help friends and family and give service anytime he could. Terry really loved to just draw, build and tinker.
Terry attended elementary school in Cody and graduated from Cody High School with the Class of 1976. He loved sports and played many years of baseball and basketball. Terry grew up in the scout program and was involved with young men’s program in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a teenager. He spent his high school years learning shop and mechanics including restoring classic cars. He then attended the McMurray Trade School in Casper, Wyo., and received his Certification to operate heavy duty construction equipment.
Terry enjoyed drafting-designing wood and metal furniture and built many beautiful pieces. He loved being outside working in his shop, camping, and spending time teaching his children and grandchildren. He spent his time off visiting the mountains, watching wildlife, and spending time with family and friends.
Terry spent his life working in construction as a Master Mechanical Insulator for Central Mechanical Insulation of Casper and worked all over the state until he retired early in 2017. He worked on many projects, to include multiple schools, hospitals, museums, etc. in several towns across Wyoming.
He met and married Glenda Charlene Green in 1982 and had two children Kathlene Marie (McIntosh) SoRelle and Donald Ray McIntosh. They later separated and he married Jane Ann (Heaton) McIntosh in 1994 accepting her two children Catherine Fern (Martin) Morris and Elizabeth Ann (Martin) Santiago as his own.
He is survived by his wife Jane, children Kathlene (Beau) SoRelle of Laramie, Donald McIntosh, Catherine Morris, and Elizabeth Santiago and his sister Vickie Ann McIntosh, and many grandchildren all of Cody and Casper, and a host of friends and relatives throughout the Western States.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends.
Cremation will take place by Ballard Funeral Home in Cody and private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent on Terry’s guestbook at BallardFH.com.
