Les Lee House came into this world late and left way too early. He was born on Aug. 6, 1973, in Powell to parents Merle and Sandra House. He attended grade school in Otto and Burlington and graduated from high school in Greybull in 1991.
Les learned carpentry from his dad at an early age and acquired a love for building. He traveled with Cleary Buildings for several years and later spent time in Denver working on housing developments.
He also had a passion for auto body work. Beginning in junior high school he “redesigned” cars, turning hardtops into convertibles and pickups into Bahas. He taught himself how to do body work and paint and repaired or refinished many vehicles. He had an artistic flair and his talents were unlimited.
Les married Gretchen Stephens from Sheridan on June 5, 1998. They had one son Preston. Les and Gretchen later divorced.
Les never liked crowds, but he loved people (especially his nieces and nephews) and developed friendships wherever he went. At any gathering he would stay on the fringe but by the time he left, he had visited with everyone there.
Les was a simple man. He built himself a small, one-room “cabin” that he and his dog lived in. His needs were few. As long as he had a vehicle with tires that held air, coffee, and the ability to visit his friends and family, he was content. He was always cheerful and quick to laugh. He was the most good-hearted person there was and made sure to check on his sister and her“kiddos”every day.
Les gave up his battle with alcohol on July 10, 2021. It was a lifelong struggle that he almost conquered over and over again.
He leaves behind his mother Sandra House-Jones, stepfather Marlin Jones, his son Preston of Sheridan, brother Robert Glen (Holly) of Cody and sister Carrie Degenstein (Jeremy) of Burlington. His nephews Robert Skye of Casper, Adrian House and David Degenstein of Burlington. Nieces April and Hanna House of Cody, McKenna House, and Cailee Degenstein of Burlington. He is also survived by four great-nieces and one great-nephew. In addition he leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Merle House, his brother Wes Lee, grandparents Robert and Glenna Cauffman and Wilbur and Luella House.
He leaves us with an abundance of wonderful memories and a hole in our lives we can never refill.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Burlington Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.
