A Celebration of Life for Michael Dean Blank will be Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Cody Elks Lodge, 1202 Beck Ave., Cody. Mike passed away Dec. 5, 2021.
The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. inside the lodge and go until 2 p.m. Following the service, lunch will be provided.
