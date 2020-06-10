Janice Lucille Kinkade died May 16, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House with close family by her side.
She was born July 25, 1940, to Harold and Lucille Kinkade.
She was an avid swimmer, lifeguard and gymnast in her high school years. She worked at Husky Oil for a brief time before moving on to the Park County Courthouse.
In later years, she and her parents bought the K&K Dress shop where she was manager for 18 years until the summer of 1990. She then went into the home improvement business, traveling around Wyoming and neighboring states.
Other businesses she helped flourish were Eastgate Liquors as manager for the Riddells and Dawsons, Y-Tex Inc. by helping to set up telemarketing, and the first manager of the Brass Rail Lounge.
She enjoyed swimming, golfing, painting, gardening, crocheting family gifts, and getting together with her friends for many card parties. For many years she was one of the main organizers for the Cody High School class of 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucille Kinkade, sister Sharon (Kinkade) Giles, and son Brian Hayes, plus many other family members.
She is survived by her daughter Traci Guthrie, grandsons Tyler (Megg) Guthrie, and Zach Guthrie; granddaughters Amber Sutton and Zoe Hayes, and great-grandsons Kyrian and Cade Guthrie.
She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Memorial services are not scheduled at this time.
