Raymond Lee “Butch” Knapp passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
Butch was born in Gillette on Jan. 27, 1945, to Hank and Genevieve Knapp. Butch would forever be a kid at heart.
After graduating high school in Powell, Butch married Rhonda Harris on June 18, 1965. They were married for 58 years, and together, they traveled throughout Wyoming attending banquets and events of all shapes and sizes.
After retirement, Butch and Rhonda added many adventures throughout the United States, including multiple trips to Michigan, Florida, the Virginias, Oregon and Belize! Their favorite adventure together happened in Florida. While Butch and Toma were hunting alligators, Rhonda was swimming with the manatees.
He was a loving father and split his time between baseball, volleyball, football and swimming, supporting both kids in everything they did.
After attending a Denver mechanics trade school, this baker’s son eventually took a position with Buttrey’s Foods in Billings. This led to a career in the grocery business and eventually to a management position with Steck’s IGA.
After 18 years of serving the Big Horn Basin, its ranchers and farmers, and providing many of Cody High School graduates with a summer job, Butch decided to move in a different direction, taking over as the Facilities Director at Park County School District 6 and finally retired in 2010.
Butch had many passions throughout his 78 years. An avid hunter, Butch was forever gearing up to visit his favorite hunting spots with both friends. He loved to chase whitetailed deer in Hulett and muleys up the South Fork and mixed in turkey and geese whenever he had the chance.
He was a long-standing member of the Wyoming Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and eventually became the Wyoming State Chapter president for a distinguished 22 years of service. During his hunting career, he traveled to places far and wide in search of the Turkey World Slam, which he finally completed as a retiree. He is also remembered for his list of hobbies that he put his heart and soul towards.
He loved to work on old cars and his restoration of a Pink and White Ford Crown Victoria was his “crowning” achievement. Butch was always supportive of local activities and would volunteer his time or money to many Cody organizations including Cody Optimist Club and the Cody Elks Club.
Butch will be missed by his friends and family and lived an amazing and full life. Butch is survived by his wife Rhonda, children Toma, Justin and Justin’s wife Judi and son Brendan and Butch’s sister Peggy and her children Billie Jo, Jeri and JR.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Memories and condolences can be left on Butch’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
