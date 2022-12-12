Gary James Duggleby died Nov. 21, 2022.
Gary loved golf, a glass of good wine, target practice, family and friends, Cody and Sunlight Basin and Hawaii – not necessarily in that order. He also loved dogs, kids and poker. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make sure everyone was having a good time. He was a good neighbor and generous in helping others.
Gary was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on May 20, 1947, to parents Mary Q and Stephen John “Jack” Duggleby who had been hoping for a boy to add to their family of two daughters, Dorothy and Dianne.
Mary’s parents, Edith and Arlen Vawter, had homesteaded in the Meeteetse area and Jack was from Lander so Gary’s roots were in Wyoming, but his family took the long way home, first moving to the Spokane area, then on to Texas and Hondo AFB.
In 1952, the family settled in Cody, where John Greever remembers that “Gary moved to Cody from Texas and went into the second grade wearing yellow cowboy boots.” Gary graduated with Cody’s Class of 1965, then earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming.
He went to work as an accountant for Johns Manville in Denver, where he lived until he retired. Friends he made during those years remain today.
Taking full advantage of retirement, he split his time between Denver and Cody, always up for playing any and all available golf courses with his buddies.
Over the years, Sunlight became the favorite place for gatherings of the extended “Vawter clan.” When weather permitted, Gary could be found on the road to the family cabin three days a week with Sunlight neighbor and friend Sharee Paquette. He became an accomplished “fixer” of everything from spring boxes to fences and cabin maintenance.
Gary is missed and will be remembered by his family and a multitude of friends. In later years, he looked forward to weekly poker night with good friends, and always brought Belle a doggie treat.
Mark Musser nicknamed him “Long Fingers” after Gary raked in a big pot with both hands after catching a lucky card “on the river” to beat what Mark thought was a sure thing.
Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Gary is survived by sisters Dorothy Snyder (Clayton) of Black Diamond, Wash., and Dianne Nickman of Helena, Mont., and many nieces and nephews. Also by cousins Ken Moore (Anchorage, Alaska), Dana Lewis (Kona, HI), Tom Reed (Lewistown, Mont.), Doug Reed (Oregon), Chuck Paulson (Bonney Lake, Wash.), and Donna Hart (California).
Gary has been cremated and the family invites friends to join them for a memorial service in Sunlight on a sunny summer day in 2023 (date to be determined).
Gary loved animals and always carried treats in his pocket for them. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Park County Animal Shelter, 3 Arrow Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
