James “Jim” Enes Clark passed away Nov. 5, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. He was born on Nov. 25, 1943, in Fort Lewis/Olympia, Wash. to Evan Allred Clark and Margaret Enes Clark. After WWII, the family relocated to Lovell, Wyo. where Jim spent his childhood and youth, attended school, spent time with his grandparents and thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father, brothers, uncles and cousins on the North Fork River and Big Horn Mountains, creating many fond memories that he spoke of often. He graduated from Lovell High School in 1963.
At age 19, Jim served an LDS mission (1963-1965) in Montreal, Canada and upstate New York where he gained many lifelong friends and acquired the gift of public speaking. He was an outstanding missionary and enjoyed the opportunity to serve the Lord. Upon his return, he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and then to Reno, Nev. where he pursued education in respiratory therapy and worked at Washoe Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical. Jim enjoyed his work and time in Reno. As a respiratory therapist, he had the opportunity with his good friend and fellow therapist, Gary Cortez, to purchase Vital Air Medical in Cody, Wyo.
One day in 1985, Jim walked into Meeker Insurance Agency to purchase insurance for their company, and it was there that he met the love of his life, Martha “Martie” Quick. Jim and Martie were married in December 1986 and later solemnized for all time and eternity in the Billings Temple on May 7, 2021. With this marriage, he became a stepfather to a beautiful little girl named Cedar, whom he always loved dearly and referred to her and her mom as “his girls”. Together, they were residents of Cody and had their business, Vital Air Medical, which was later sold. Jim and Martie later opened Mountain High Health Foods where they became well-known in Cody and made many friends. They spent their time between their home in Cody and their second home in Red Lodge, Mont. where they enjoyed the wildlife and the beautiful scenery.
In these times of remembrance, the family recalls Jim’s witty sense of humor, outgoing personality, his treasured stories, and the ability to strike conversation with anyone. These wonderful traits came from his mom and dad. Jim loved a nice vehicle and in his younger years had many a car, including a turquoise ’57 Chev Impala, a lavender ’65 Chev Impala, and a very fast, red ‘78 260z Datsun.
Surviving Jim is his stepdaughter, Cedar (Eli) Jasso, three grandchildren Elliot, Carlos and Tait, his siblings Jesse (Mary Anne) Clark, Shelley (Mike) Mitchell, Shanna (Mick) Velasquez, Sydra Clark and Jodie (Corrine) Clark, his nieces and nephews and many extended family members. Jim is preceded in death by his “Little Sweetie Heart,” Martie, parents, Evan and Margaret, nephew, Evan and many extended family members - what a wonderful reunion they are all having!
A visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 5 p.m, to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Nov. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, please join us live on Ballard Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to all the medical professionals at Cody Regional Hospital and at Spirit Mountain Hospice along with Cody Gortmaker at Ballard Funeral Home.
