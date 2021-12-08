Michael Dean Blank, 63, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyo. from end stage liver disease.
Mike was born in San Jose, Cali. on Oct. 8, 1958, to Fannie (Shepard) and Leland “Tink” Blank. Mike grew up in California and relocated to Cody in 1992 when he met his wife, Cara. They were blessed with two daughters, Kelly and Nicole.
Mike worked at hanging drywall for most of his life. He traveled statewide on commercial projects and completed many jobs large and small throughout the Big Horn basin.
He had a passion for the game of pool and was known by many in the area to hustle a game. He will be remembered by the phrase “rack ‘em” (RAKM). He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with friends and family. He was a devoted San Francisco 49’ers fan and also a longtime volunteer for the BLM on the annual eagle survey.
He is survived by his wife, Cara, of 29 years, daughters, Kelly Malone (Brandon) of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Nicole Blank of Cody, brothers, Malcolm “Mick” Blank of Cody, Monty Blank of San Jose, Cali., sister, Sherri (Barry) Vetter of Grants Pass, Ore., brothers-in-law Steve VanAmburg and Larry Fisbeck, eleven nephews and nieces and one grandson, Maverick.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Sheila VanAmburg, brother Walter “Mark” Blank, grandparents Walter and Esther Blank and Mick and Zelda Shepard, in-laws Axel and Janet Stockhouse, brother-in-law Rick Stockhouse and sister-in-law Cynthia Fisbeck.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Condolences to the family can be sent on Mike’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
