Virginia Jean Pearson, 88, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on March 31, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1935, to Reverend Samuel G. and Virginia J. Widiger.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert B. Pearson, and daughter Dr. Dianna Foster.
Jinney leaves behind her two other daughters, Deborah Ealy and Rebecca Mitchell; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jinney was a faithful member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cody. Her life was an example of Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Friends and family will miss doing puzzles, playing cards and going for rides with her. She will be deeply missed.
Services were held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on April 5, 2023. Memories and condolences can be left on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
Her family asks for you to continue to pray and care for one another, especially your neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.