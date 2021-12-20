Russell E. Dupuis, 83, of Cody, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2021.
Russ was born to Rose and Henry Dupuis in Forge Village, Mass., on Oct. 27, 1938. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served 1958-1962. He married Darlene Sprecher in March 1961 in Indian Head, Md., where Russ was a military police officer at the Naval Propellant Plant. He was then transferred and served as MP to the Norfolk Naval Base until his honorable discharge from the service.
Russ and Darlene moved to Bismarck, N.D. and Custer, S.D. where he worked for the Black Hills National Forest. In 1964, they moved to Cody, and Russ started a business: Russell’s Carpet Service. Upon his retirement from that business, Russ drove a school bus for several years, helped with the Powder River Tour Bus company during their busy season, and finally stayed busy managing his properties in Cody. He was an avid snowmobiler and loved his Honda motor cycles.
We are thankful for Russ’s commitment to the VFW Post 2673 Honor Guard, where he stood for countless hours in the cold snow and hot sun to honor our deceased veterans, as well as the time he volunteered during the holidays to march in parades and provide Color Guard to many community gatherings. Semper Fi.
He is preceded in death by his son Scott, his parents, his brothers Arthur and Henry, and sisters Arlene and Rachael. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene.
A private service with his wife and friends from the VFW and Ballard Funeral Home were privately held. Condolence can be left on Russ’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.