Karen Ann Ritscher, 80, formerly of Cody, passed away peacefully on July 18 in the Carolinas.
Karen was born on May 31,1942, in Jamaica, N.Y., to the late Gordon and Bernice Weimer. In 1998 she and her husband James, who predeceased her, moved to Cody after they both retired from OSI Specialties in West Virginia.
Karen loved Cody and the surrounding areas and called Cody home until it became necessary for her to move in with her eldest daughter who lives in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
She excelled at everything she did, some of which included being a wonderful mother and grandmother, artist, golfer, fly fisherman, tying her own flies and photographer. Karen was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a source of inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed.
Karen is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her loving companion Roger Kearns, a brother and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karens name to: Lewy Body Dementia Association or Yellowstone National Park.
As per Karen’s wishes, she was cremated. Her ashes will be spread at one of her favorite locations on Chief Joseph Highway at a later date.
