Gary Lee Shinn passed away peacefully in his home July 19, 2022. He will be greatly missed.
Please join us July 15 at 2 p.m. in celebrating the life of Gary Shinn. Gary will be remembered for his infectious smile, big personality and generous heart. He was loved by many.
We will gather at his house to share some of our favorite memories and stories and remember the wonderful father, grandpa and friend who is greatly missed.
Please bring your memories and stories to share, followed by a reception with light food and beverages.
The gathering will be held at 5 Mule Deer Lane. Please RSVP by calling 530-921-5025.
