Stephanie Mary Selby passed away Feb. 3, 2022, in Cody, the town she and her family have called home for many years.
Stephanie grew up in Cody and New York City and attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York. She also studied ballet at the School of American Ballet as a child, and danced professionally at Lincoln Center with New York City Ballet, performing as a young girl in productions such as “Coppélia,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “Harlequinade.”
In 1975, Stephanie was chosen by George Balanchine, the co-founder and artistic director of New York’s City Ballet, for the role of the Clara in “The Nutcracker.” Jill Krementz, a well-known photographer, featured Stephanie in a photo-essay book which takes the reader through Stephanie’s entire process of preparing for and dancing in the “Nutcracker.”
The book, “A Very Young Dancer,” published by Alfred A. Knopf in 1976, became a cult classic. A New York Times article from 2011 by Helen Stapinski, “Storybook Ballerina’s True Life Adventure,” pointed out that the book made Stephanie the most famous young ballerina in the world at that time.
The role and the book led to many interviews and TV appearances, including on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for a Christmas Special” for the hearing impaired, in which Stephanie incorporated sign language in her movements.
Stephanie was a graduate of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where she majored in religion. After graduation, she settled in Boston, working for charitable organizations, specializing in helping the homeless and people in crisis. Eventually, her deep love for the West and for horses led her back to Cody, where she had spent many happy summers on her family’s ranch and where she spent the rest of her life.
Skilled with horses and a great lover of the outdoors, Stephanie worked as a cook, a guide, and a wrangler with several pack trip outfitters. She also worked in health care and at Halliburton in Powell.
Stephanie loved all animals, particularly her dog Pete, an Australian sheep dog. She was deeply devoted to her Christian faith. In everything she did throughout her life, she sought to manifest her deep and abiding faith in God by serving others. She was a dedicated member of the Streams of Life Church congregation which gave her great fellowship and strength.
Stephanie is survived by her mother Linn Howard Selby of Cody and New York, her father Frederick Selby of New York, sister Andrea Selby of New York and brother Christopher Selby of Sydney, Australia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody with reception to follow at Streams of Life Church, 2637 Sheridan Ave.
A celebration of life will be held as well this summer in Cody for family and friends. Gifts in her name can made to the Streams of Life Church or the Park County Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences can be left on Stephanie’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
