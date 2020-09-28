Daniel Joe Wells, 66, died Sept. 18, 2020, at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker, Mont.
Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Graveside service was Friday, Sept. 25, at Eastern Montana Veterans Cemetery in Miles City, Mont. Military Honors was presented by the VFW Post No. 1579 of Miles City.
