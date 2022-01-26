Samantha Jolene Bloss Garaas, 37, died Jan. 20, 2022, in Cody at home with her family by her side.
Sam was born Dec. 17, 1984, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Tim and Kim Bloss. She went to school until age 13 or 14 when she moved to Cody with her mother. She earned a GED.
She spent 10 to 12 years as a caretaker, including for Nancy Carroll-Draper for six years, touching the lives of many people. Then she started a lawn care business, A+ Lawn and Trees, with her husband Chad.
As teenagers, Sam and Chad worked at Granny’s together; she bussed tables, and he washed dishes. They married on Nov. 11, 2011, and had two daughters, Abigayle Ann-Claire on Dec. 27, 2007, and Shelby Jean-Jolene on Jan. 12, 2010.
Sam had an energetic, compassionate and feisty personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed help. She enjoyed helping those in need, loved boating and fishing – anything to do with water – and loved pets. Sam was a huge Broncos fan and season ticket holder.
Sam is survived by her husband Chad; daughters Abigayle and Shelby, stepson Christian Garaas; her parents Tim and Kim Bloss; brother Clayton; sister Melissa; grandfather Harold Welty; grandmother Charlene Bloss; father-and mother-in-law Thor and Janelle Garaas, grandmother Janette Ahmann; sister-in-law Kristi Vaughn; niece Kendal Vaughn, nephews Alex, Tyler and Matthew Vaughn; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
“Moontha,” Sam’s family nickname, was a doting mother and will be missed tremendously.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to donate to the Humane Society, Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City or Trinity Lutheran Church in Cody.
A celebration of life will be held in the early spring or summer.
