Betty Lee Lundvall, 81, of Cody, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 8, 2022.
Betty was born on July 3, 1940, in Falls City, Neb., to George Foster and Mildred Strough. She moved to Cody with her dad when she was in the sixth grade, and always considered Cody her home. She graduated from Cody High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended business school in Billings.
She married Gary Lundvall on Aug. 6, 1960, at the Chapel of Transfiguration outside of Jackson Hole. Shortly thereafter, Gary was drafted by the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. Betty joined him in 1963 and spent the last year of his service with him in Camp Zama.
Upon their return to Cody, they purchased Bud’s Drive-In from Mary Ann Horner. They owned and operated the local car hop restaurant and hang out for 14 years until later selling the business in 1979. During this time her two children, Justin and Shannon were born.
After selling Bud’s, Betty began to volunteer at Grace Baptist School. She eventually started working at Eastside Elementary, which started a 30-year career with the Park County School District. One of her greatest joys was being a one-on-one para to a special girl for whom she was with from elementary school until graduation. Along with her work at the school, she also spent years working with and volunteering for the Special Olympics.
She spent her summers working for her brother-in-law Wayne, and nephew Kevin, at Wayne’s Boot Shop. After retirement from the School District, Betty kept entertained with her grandkids Lawren, Kase, and Koy. In later years, she was content to just be at home in her chair with a view of Heart Mountain.
In 1969, Gary and Betty purchased land on the Lundvall place north of Cody from Gary’s Dad and Mom, Kenneth and Norma. Gary started raising cows and horses and they finished their home, in which Betty drew the plans, in 1976.
She spent many years keeping the yard decorated with beautiful flower beds and pots. Betty was able to live her remaining days at the place she called home for 46 years.
Betty is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Gary, children Justin (Meghan), Shannon, grandkids Lawren, Kase, and Koy, sister-in-law Barbra Lundvall, brother-in-law Jim Freshour, brother-in-law Don Lundvall, and many very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad and mom, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Clayton Rock, brother-in-law Wayne Lundvall and sister-in-law Susie Freshour.
Services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with committal services to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be left on Betty’s page at BallardFH.com.
