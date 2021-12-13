On Dec. 4, 2021, Clark Callaway, age 79, of Cody, Wyoming passed away into the arms of his loving Savior.
Clark was born on Dec. 14, 1941, in San Francisco, one week following the history-changing event of Pearl Harbor. He was born to Mildred Hudson Callaway and Floren Eugene (Barney) Callaway.
Clark grew up in California, Washington State and Wisconsin, proudly serving as a U.S. Marine from 1959 to 1964. The Marine Corps was to be his career until he met the love of his life on April 3, 1964. Six months later, on Oct. 3, he married Cynthia Dutton, which was the beginning of more than 57 wonderful years together.
Clark started to work for IBM in 1965, quickly moving into management. Clark and Cindy went on to start their own business, doing the same kind of work. In 1993, they sold the business and Clark and Cindy along with their two dogs escaped California to settle in Cody for the remainder of their lives.
After moving to Cody, Clark proudly joined the Park County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher until his retirement.
Clark was an excellent swimmer and lifeguard as well as expert marksman both prior to the Marine Corps as well as after. Clark and Cindy really loved to fish, enjoyed a few fast cars, camping, sports, discovering the country, cruises, their four-legged fur kids, friends and the very special years just being together.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Florin Eugene Callaway and Mildred Christina Callaway and brother, Ronald Callaway.
Clark is survived by his wife of 57 years Cindy Callaway, brother-in-law Daniel Dutton and half sister, Diane Schurman.
Clark will always be remembered as a truly honest, caring and morale man who will be dearly missed by his wife, his friends and those who knew him.
Memorial services will be at Cody Bible Church on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Levi Robinson. Condolences can be sent on Clark’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
