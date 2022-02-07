Vic Larsen of Cody passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Feb. 3, 2022, at the age of 74.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1947, in Billings to Elmer and Bette Larsen. He lived with his parents and siblings on a ranch outside of Red Lodge on Willow Creek. They moved to Powell and eventually Bridger, where he graduated high school in 1965.
While in Bridger he met his best friend and life partner, Margaret Pfeifer. The two graduated from Eastern Montana College with degrees in education. After graduation they married on April 16, 1971, and moved to Cody. Through this wonderful union, he was blessed with a daughter, Sara, and a son, Ben. Vic started teaching art at Cody Public Schools. He loved teaching art and continued his passion for 34 years.
After retirement, his passion changed to his grandkids, Erika, Dylan, Emily, Brooklyn and Eric. He spent countless hours and traveled hundreds of miles just to spend time with them. He was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments.
Vic is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret; daughter Sara (Chris) Rasmussen of Columbus; son Ben (Alena) Larsen of Cody; his grandchildren Erika and Emily Larsen and Dylan and Brooklyn Wyllie and Eric Rasmussen; brother Ron Larsen of Billings; sisters Sandi (Bob) Harrell of Austin, Texas; Cheryl (Tom) McCarten of Bridger; and many nieces and nephews that were dear to his heart.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody.
Memorials may be made to Park County Animal Shelter to support Vic’s love of all animals. Park County Animal Shelter, 3 Arrow Ave., Cody, WY, 82414, outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org, (307) 587-5110.
Condolence and memories can be left on Vic’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
