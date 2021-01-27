Francis “Andy” Anderson was born Aug. 11, 1930, to Wilbur and Glee Anderson in Sedan, Kan. They moved from the family farm in Missouri to Vallejo, Calif., when he was a boy and he graduated from Vallejo High School in 1948. Andy was an accomplished athlete in track, football and boxing – taking on opponents older and bigger than he and coming out the victor when he was just a teenager.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War as a radio operator. He was a Marine through and through his entire life.
Andy married Doylene “Dee” Price of Benicia, Calif., in 1953 and they welcomed a daughter, Cindy, in 1954. He began the apprenticeship program at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and worked in electrical, Shop 51, working his way up to general foreman.
Andy and Dee moved to Napa and had a second daughter, Sherry, in 1960. The family spent two years at Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines from 1972-74, where Andy worked at the Ship Repair Facility. He and Dee returned to Subic in 1982 where he finished his final five years, retiring as shop superintendent.
Andy was always a lover of the great outdoors, spending many happy times with friends over the years hunting, fishing, backpacking and camping. He realized his dream of retiring to Wyoming where he and Dee had many adventures and he lived until 2019 when he moved back to Napa to be closer to daughter Sherry.
His last 24 years in Wyoming were spent in Cody where he leaves behind so many cherished friends.
Andy was a beloved Dad and Grandad. His sense of humor and love of animals will live on in his children and grandchildren. He loved going out to breakfast, walking (he could out-walk his grandkids well into his 80s) and rhubarb pie.
He will be sorely missed and we will raise a glass of his favorite red wine once we can again gather.
Andy passed away on Jan. 23 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his mother and father, his brother Richard and his wife Dee.
He is survived by daughters Cindy Kleiner and Sherry Hanson (Greg), grandkids Brian Shaunessy (Ellen), Kara Emig (Peter), Mark Shaunessy (Angela), Blake Hanson (Matt), Casey Shaunessy (Laura) and Gage Hanson (Cynthia). Also great-granddaughters Francesca, Charlotte and Eloise Emig.
No services will be held at this time. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Dr. Alex De Moraes and the angels at Napa Valley Senior Living for taking such excellent care of him in his final months (especially Krystal Smith and Ian, Renee and Suzy). He loved you all.
We love you (Grand) Dad and will miss you. Semper Fi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.