Mel Faber, 85, died on Oct. 7, 2021 while a resident at Powell Valley Care Center.
Mel served in the U.S. Army as a radar specialist for two years. Mel had been a teacher at Eastside Elementary School and then principal at Livingston School his entire education career except for teaching four years in El Cajon, Cali.
Mel is survived by his wife Marilyn, children Bret, Brian and Julenne, grandchildren Spencer, Garrett, Paige, Hunter and Grace.
Internment of ashes will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. All who wish to attend are welcome. Celebration of Life Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Cody on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Pat Montgomery will officiate.
Celebration of Life Services can be viewed online for those desiring at codyfirstpresbyterian.org
Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted with arrangements.
If anyone should desire, donations can be given to Young Life, Mary Charles and Keith Pryor, 8 Liberty Lane, Cody; or NWC Foundation Scholarship, 231 West Street, Powell WY 82435 would be appreciated.
