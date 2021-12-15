Buckley “Buck” Rhoads died Dec. 14, 2021. He was born March 9, 1928 to Harvey and Mildred Rhoads in Pumpkin Buttes, Gillette, Wyo. Buck grew up in Recluse, Savageton and Sheridan where he met his wife Patricia Amende. They were married in 1952. To this union were born six children, Kaye, Buckley Jr., Cindy, Scott, Cody and Tracey.
Buck loved all his dogs, especially Trixie. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing card games with family. He was a lifetime cowboy with many a mile spent on horseback and working with cattle. He spent many a day building hundreds of miles of fence for ranchers across Wyoming. He enjoyed helping his children on projects and fixing automobiles. In his retirement he collected and restored antique tractors. His favorite past time was spent drinking coffee and talking with farmers at the local coffee shop. He was always heard saying, “I would rather play and lose than to never have played at all.”
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, oldest son Buckley Jr., and six siblings (Nadine, Opal, Jean, Bud, Billie, and Chip). He is survived by two sons; Scott (Paula) of Cody, Cody (Susan) of Douglas and three daughters; Kaye of Nampa, Idaho, Cindy of Douglas, and Tracey (Dana) of Powell. Eighteen grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity or take a friend for a cup of coffee.
Please see Thompson Funeral Home website for service information.
