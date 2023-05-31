Meta Margaret Magee Christensen passed into the loving arms of her Saviour on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at home in Redmond, Ore.
Meta was born Sept. 5, 1937, to Robert and Violet Magee in Glenside, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Meta met her husband of 64 years, Edward, in Fort William, Ontario, Canada. They were married at the Missionary Alliance Church, where they met, in June 1958. In 1963, with their three young daughters in tow, they moved to Cody, where their two sons were born later to complete the family.
Meta is survived by her husband Ed, daughters Susan (Randy), Brenda (Glen), Shelley, and sons Edward (Lori) and Steven (Stephanie), as well as her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and her brother David (Diane).
Meta was preceded in death by her parents, sister Elizabeth (Betty), and brother Robert (Karen).
Mom went to night school to earn her GED and graduated from CUNA Management School through the University of Wisconsin. She worked at the Cody Hospital and the Cody Schools Federal Credit Union.
Our mom loved the Lord and was a charter member of Cody Missionary Alliance Church. Many friends and family have enjoyed her wonderful hospitality and cooking. She was an expert seamstress, often staying up late to make matching outfits for her daughters and herself and tiny outfits for the Barbies.
Many weekends were spent camping and boating or on trips to visit family.
Mom loved the holidays. Every Fourth of July, you would find her at the parade and preparing a barbecue afterward. Christmas was a time to celebrate Jesus’ birth, playing games, doing puzzles, eating great food and presents! At Easter, the grandchildren would color eggs, enjoy an Easter egg hunt in the backyard and church on Sunday.
Mom and Dad spent retirement traveling all over— from driving down the East Coast during fall colors, to Alaska, coming home with a freezer full of fish, to Hawaii, Ireland and a cruise through the Panama Canal. They enjoyed many years in Yuma, Ariz., as “snowbirds” and met many wonderful people who became dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held in Cody on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1619 Conifer Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.