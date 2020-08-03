Joan (Ulmer) Colvin wasborn July 16, 1952, and died July 12, 2020.
She graduated from Cody High School in 1970. She married Kelly Colvin on Dec. 10, 1969.
She is preceded in death by parents George and Ann Ulmer, sisters Patty Mary Carol, Peggy, Connie and brother Donnie.
Joan is survived by husband Kelly and son Beau (Carrie); grandchildren Sloan, Cassi, Cayden, Mya, Gage and Katie; sisters Kaye (Jim) and Delores; brothers Roger (Linda), John (Myrna), Carl, twin brothers Jim and Billy.
A private service will be held at a later date.
