Ronda Lee (Dobbins) Card was born on Jan. 28, 1960, at home in Gilliam, Mo.
She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her friends and family, on Feb. 4, 2021, after a heroic battle with small cell lung cancer.
Ronda spent her younger years in Missouri, but moved to Cody as a teen. She called it home for over forty years and it is where she raised her five children – Stacey, Kayla (Brandon Storer), Jason, Sarina (Josh Albrecht) and Crystal (Cory Kuna), and met her soul mate – Paul Card. Her family was her biggest joy in life, and Ronda had immeasurable pride in her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her siblings Rick and Steve and Sharen, her five children, her 14 grandchildren and her husband.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dottie and niece Sky.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held this spring.
