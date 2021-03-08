Frank B. Odasz Jr. died peacefully early on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cody at the age of 98, joining the love of his life, Joanne Pauline Odasz, who passed in Casper, Nov. 11, 2014.
Frank was born Oct. 8, 1922, to Francis Bernard Odasz and Eileen Amelia Smith in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the oldest of six children, survived by his youngest sister Eileen Weinstein.
Frank leaves five children, Frank Odasz III (Patti), Ann Marie, Alan Arthur (Denise), Laurie Ann, Daniel Joseph (Dawn), and eight grandchildren, Erica Megan, Vanessa Lynn, Tobias, Erik Magdy, Matthew Daniel, Johanne Marie, Jordy Yasmeen, Jessica Nicole, and three-great grandchildren, Gabriel, August and Viggo.
Frank started his career in 1947 as a chemical engineer at Husky Oil, worked 15 years as an engineer in San Francisco with Bechtel Corporation, and in 1974 worked with ETSI, the coal slurry pipeline, which allowed him to return his family to Casper.
Frank was still playing tennis at age 92, and continued to enjoy hunting, fishing, and birding, until his final two weeks. In February 2017, Frank moved back to Cody to a dream man-cave addition built by his son Dan and wife Dawn, who helped to sustain his preferred high-quality Wyoming lifestyle.
Frank was known for his humor and quick wit. As an adventurer, his loving wife, and five kids were always ready to jump in his “station wagon of love,” with camping gear, three kayaks and a canoe carefully tied on the top.
No formal funeral events are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to ballardfh.com where an online guestbook is available. Money gifts to your favorite charity are invited.
