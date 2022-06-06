Ann Louise Friedly, known by most as Yaya, went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2022, Memorial Day.
Surrounded by her family and countless loved ones, whose lives she greatly impacted, Ann passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home. While the void left by her absence in this life will be difficult for those who knew her, her legacy will live on for generations to come.
“A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35.
Everyone who knew Ann knows that she was a true disciple. As Christ laid down His life for us, so too, did Ann lay down her life in the service of the Lord, selflessly helping and loving others. Ann’s faith was evident by her works.
“Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.” James 1:27.
Ann wasn’t partial. She loved others as if they were her own flesh and blood.
Ann was a mother and grandmother to any that entered her door. Children were her favorite. Not wanting a funeral, but rather a celebration of life, Ann’s wishes were honored as she was accompanied out of this world by the sound of children laughing and playing outside her window. The nonstop visits of those who loved her over the last week of her life, was a true testament to the life she lived.
“Well done, good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21
A memorial service will be held at Beck Lake Park, Saturday, June 18 from 2-5 p.m.
