It is difficult to put into words a description of the amazing person who was Monte Mees.
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Monte Russell Mees, 74, passed away on May 22, 2021, at his home in Cody.
Monte was born in Miles City, Mont. on Nov. 12, 1946, the son of Kenneth Mees and Bethyl Mees.
Monte and Virginia Anne Barker were married on July 22, 1966.
Monte’s life was devoted to his sons and grandchildren. He spent his life being the best person, husband, father, employee and friend. Everyone who knew Monte knew him to be a special person.
Monte loved the outdoors where he worked and played. He loved to spend time in the mountains, camping, fishing, hiking and exploring. He and Virginia spent many years traveling to several countries and to national parks and monuments.
Monte was a wise and kind person, who never knew an enemy. His absence is greatly felt by his family and friends.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents, brother Max and sister Charlene Hoyer.
He is survived by his spouse Virginia, sons Patrick and Christopher, brother Mike Mees, and grandchildren Dr. Lukas Mees, Emilie Mees, Theo Mees and Khalil Shahid Mees.
