Jerold ‘Jerry’ Dean Zierke

Jerold Dean “Jerry” Zierke left this world on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
He was born on June 23, 1947, in Norfolk, Neb., to Rhodell and Inez Zierke. Jerry moved to Wyoming from Nebraska and finally settled in the Cody area where he met and married the love of his life, Connie. They were married on a sunny day on Sept. 7, 1974. Out of this marriage, he was blessed with two wonderful sons, and was so proud of his children and their accomplishments.
He adored his four grandchildren. He was strong as Superman yet he was a gentle giant with his four grandchildren and was often seen laying on the floor playing with them for hours and later riding 4-wheelers with them.
Jerry was a top-notch mechanic and worked at several gas stations, rebuilding engines. He could lift a motor out of car with his bare hands. He then worked for the City of Cody until his retirement. Jerry had many friends and cherished those friends. He was fiercely loyal but could hold a grudge like nobody’s business (maybe years).
Jerry was a very routine kind of guy; he would follow his wife to work before 7 a.m. and pick her up from the parking lot and then drop her off at the front door of her work before heading to Granny’s for his morning cup of coffee. His coffee group always discussed the world’s problems while Jerry wore his Trump hat. He would order bacon daily for his best buddy and favorite dog, Chester. These two were inseparable and acted just alike.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie and sons, Justin (Lara) Zierke and Jonathon Zierke, his grandchildren, Haiden, Joci, Kaylee and Noelle Zierke, brothers, Ron (Carol) Herbert, John Zierke, and sisters, Mary Lowe and Charlotte (Scott) Tracey.
In lieu of flowers, please take time to have a cup of coffee in memory of Jerry.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Jerry’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
