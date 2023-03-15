Judy Catherine Regnier passed away on March 1, 2023.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Neb., along with her twin brother John.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Opal Baily, two brothers Richard and John Baily and her sister Beverly Rochester.
Judy is survived by her three sisters Darlene Barnard, Rose Branson and Elizabeth Dove. Judy also leaves behind her three sons, Richard (Shelly) Regnier, John Regnier and Eric Regnier, and her daughter Kristine (Jerrod) Isaak. Judy has 10 grandchildren; Christine (Rick) Emerson, Amanda (Zack) Sharp, Jessica (Jerrid) Kramer, Lauren, Christian, Allison Regnier, Tayah (Daniel) Appel, Ashton, Riley and Emily Regnier, Baily, and Brayton Isaak. Judy also has six great-grandchildren.
Judy grew up in Cody where her dad worked for and retired from Marathon Oil and her mom for JC Penney. Judy graduated from Cody High School where she was on the tumbling and gymnastics teams. Judy later moved to Salt Lake City, where she worked for the Genealogical Society before spending eight years in Wyoming and Montana as an EMT and a Red Cross advanced first aid instructor.
Later in life, she decided to return to college and received a bachelor’s degree in Speech Pathology and Art from the University of Wyoming. Judy wore many hats and did many things over her lifetime but taking care of others was always what she did best and enjoyed most.
Judy’s other interests were sewing, cross-stitching and crewel, painting with watercolor and oil, sculpting clay and spending her day in a garden. Judy was an expert at cooking, quilting, gardening, canning and food storage.
Being a mother and grandmother was her greatest joy, and she enjoyed spending her days with her grandkids attending their sporting events and school activities.
Judy was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many callings and friendships in her many wards over the years. Judy’s favorite scriptures were Proverbs 3:5 “To thine own self be true as follows the night the day, thou canst be false to any man.” “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart: and lean not unto thine own understanding.” D&C 122:9 “Fear not what man can do, for God shall be with you forever and ever.”
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery.
