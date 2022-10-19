June Alice Sandberg died peacefully at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings on Oct. 14, 2022. She was 93 years old.
June was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Whitt and Vivian Hazelwood. Vivian raised her two daughters, June and Jeanne, alone.
One of June’s favorite treats was ice cream, and it was at a Joliet, Ill., ice cream shop that she met the love of her life, Arne Sandberg. Arne followed her from a bus stop to the shop where June worked to ask her for a date. They married in 1949, and their son, Mark, was born in 1950. June became the mom we all hope to have – loving, devoted and happy to let the neighborhood children have her house as their home base.
Arne and June moved from Illinois to New Jersey, Colorado and finally Cody. They lived on the North Fork for more than 40 years. She became very involved in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, particularly the Plains Indian Museum. Because her son had moved to Alaska, June became an ardent, knowledgeable collector of Alaskan and Canadian Inuit art and artifacts.
June became known as a woman who always had the coffee pot on, and new friends could count on being invited for lunch or dinner. She is survived by her son Mark (Kate), grandsons Peter and Eric, and great-grandsons Elias and AJ.
Arne died in 2019.
Her ashes will be scattered on the North Fork, her favorite place. No service is planned.
The family would like to thank the staff members of Canyon Creek for their care and love of June these past three years.
June , may you rest in peace. You and Arne were great friends to everyone that knew you two. Terry&Tonia Hinkle
