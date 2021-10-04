Martin Cundiff Cosat, 87, passed away in comfort of his own home on Sept. 29, 2021
He was born April 5, 1934, to Martin S. Cosat and Thelma D. (Scott) Cosat in Valley Station, Ky., the oldest child of four. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force, serving four years, eventually as a flight engineer in the Korean War.
He loved to tell that he was in all four corners of the United States in one week; he flew the generals to various bases all over the country. This began his love of adventure and flight.
He obtained his private pilot license after leaving the service and owned several fixed wing planes while living in Kentucky. He added racing sprint cars to his adventures during this time as well.
He met and married his wife, Paula Barnett Cosat, Jan. 30, 1959. They had their first child Marty in 1960.
During 1962, Martin was in a horrible wreck during a race in his car, with young Marty and Paula watching in the stands as the car flipped end over end three times and burst into flames. He suffered burns that covered over 75% of his body and spent four months recovering in the hospital where he began the habit of saying “foot” rather than swearing. The resulting skin grafts covering most of his body led to many questions over the coming years!
He proudly worked as a tool and die maker while living in Kentucky. In 1966, daughter Lorna joined the family. Martin decided flying airplanes and racing cars might be too dangerous so he moved the family west in 1969. The mountains, hunting and horses were calling.
He worked for a local body shop while having the family home built by his soon to be best friend Jack Porter. In 1972, the family moved into the same home he occupied until he passed. It was in the country where he could have his horses and hound dogs.
Since moving to Cody, Martin was a well-respected business owner, running a body shop on Big Horn Avenue for many years. In addition, he was an outfitter, running a camp in the Fishhawk drainage.
Sheep hunting and chasing mountain lions were his passion. He guided 40 sheep hunters and only failed to fill one hunter during this time. Martin met many dear friends through his outfitting business. Wes and Lee Livingston were two young men he took under his wing; they guided many clients over the years.
He is survived by his children Martin “Marty” G. Cosat and Lorna (Kevin) Kincheloe, two grandchildren RaeAnn Cosat and Scott Kincheloe, three great-grandchildren, siblings Alice Hayner and Sally Nace, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Paula and brother Donald.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is planned for Nov. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 808 12th Street, Cody, WY. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.