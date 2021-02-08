Wendy L. Murray, 72, died from complications of COVID 19 on Dec. 26, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Murray.
A kind, loving, and caring person, Wendy graduated from BYU, receiving her degree in dramatic arts. After college, Wendy devoted five years of her life in the Peace Corps, serving the people of Liberia, Africa. Upon her return from Africa she worked on her master’s degree from Fresno State University and was active in Community Theater groups, performing in a number of plays.
She then met her future husband Jeff. Jeff also completed his education at Fresno State, earning an Engineering Degree. This led them to a career in the military with stops in Minnesota, New Mexico, Maryland and a retirement in Colorado Springs.
Wendy devoted much of her time to caring for the elderly as Jeff’s career moved them around the country. Religious, Wendy formed and participated in a number of Bible study groups throughout her life.
Visiting Yellowstone in the summer of 2020, Jeff and Wendy fell in love with the area and relocated to Cody in September 2020. Their time together in a place they came to love was cut short by Wendy’s untimely passing.
She is also survived by a brother, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral arrangements are private.
