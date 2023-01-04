Val Craig Walker passed away Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his home.
Taken too early from this life by a rare progressive and degenerative brain disease — Primary Progression Aphasia (lvPPA) and Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) with a variant of Alzheimers.
His soul was anchored in his family and his passion centered around “his girls.”
Selfless to his very last breath, Val always put others first and was a judge-free listener to everyone.
Earning his MBA from the University of Utah, he spent decades as a talented software engineer in the banking industry. Software was his “job,” but he was a self-taught savant at everything he tried.
He was a multi-sport athlete and loved playing golf and basketball with his grandkids.
A perpetual tinkerer, he personally designed, built and finished his entire home and fabricated countless contraptions that are patent-worthy today.
He was a man of few words, but they were always filled with wisdom and legendary wit. We will never forget his charming, crooked grin. Val will be dearly missed by many and forever in our hearts.
Survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Burton Walker, his eternal girlfriend and best friend. Together they had five beautiful daughters, some bonus sons and seven grandkids. Daughters Sweet Melissa, Mauree (Nick) Hoggan, Mariah Tolman, Mckenzie (Cody) Bergquist; grandchildren Tavin, Ashby, Mykell, Rorke, Vince, Blake, Colt; siblings Linda Walker, Susan Anderson, Perry (Kim) Walker, James (Sonji) Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Norma Jones Walker. And his first-born, Meagan Michelle who he never got to hold. She will be waiting with open arms.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends greeted the family during the viewing which was held from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. also at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Graveside and open house followed for close friends and family.
To view previously held services please visit us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/eLCiqjbh1CWU0n6UpZvTZcL9ogkuGr_8j2olL7HXMSt0hvAgOgSAj02HDqDAk9ih.PAauSi6qHhzVFGw2?startTime=1670359211000
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of these organizations for much needed research on this devastating disease: the Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration, Primary Progressive Aphasia, Alzheimer’s Association.
