Norma Jean Ramich went to be with her Lord on Feb. 23, 2021.
After a six-month battle with melanoma, she died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody.
Norma Jean was the eldest of three girls born to Wayne Elder and Thelma Lucille (Sullivan) Cox on March 9, 1936, in Kansas City, Mo. She spent her young life on the Cox Homestead in LaCygne, Kan. Around age 9, she moved to Grass Creek, where she lived with her family until she was married at age 19.
Norma Jean loved her two younger sisters, Joann and Betty Lou, and the three of them always remained close. As a child, she loved horseback riding and embroidery, playing piano and clarinet, and being involved in her local 4-H Club. Norma Jean Cox married Hal Ramich on June 12, 1955, and the couple soon relocated to Oregon Basin with Hal’s employer, Marathon Oil.
In 1959, they moved their young, growing family into Cody, where they raised their six children, and she passed on her love of camping, baking, and music. She was very involved in her local church, faithfully teaching a preschool Sunday School class, singing in the choir, and volunteering at the food pantry. She stayed busy sewing, crafting, and painting ceramics, but her greatest love was holding big family gatherings and visiting with neighbors, friends and family.
She enjoyed hosting weeks of camping and fishing in the Beartooth Mountains, where she spent over sixty summers surrounded by four generations of family and friends. In recent years, her days were spent in her garden, soaking up the sun on her porch swing and joining friends for coffee each morning. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband of 60 years, Halil (Hal) Ramich, and her granddaughter Chanelle Ramich.
Norma Jean is survived by her beloved six children, Debra Greer (Tom) of Jacksonville, Fla., Carol Niziolek (Ron) of Cody, Wayne (Debbie) of Casper, Gary (Connie) of Casper, Linda Kinkade (Jim) of Cody, and Lori of Cody; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Shirley “Joann” Wall of Cody and Betty Lou Miller of Billings.
Everyone who knew Norma Jean knew of her strong love and commitment to God and her family. We will miss her big family gatherings, seeing her at McDonald’s and Burger King, and getting all her thoughtful, hand-written cards in the mail. The traditions she started, like camping in the Beartooths, will be treasured and continued for many generations to come.
Funeral services will be at Cody Bible Church on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m., with viewing held the hour prior. Refreshments and fellowship time will be held at the church immediately following the funeral.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
