Leland J. Crook II, known to all as Lee, passed away in Cody on July 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Lee was born on Sept. 22, 1947, at Ft. Pierce, Wash., to Leland J. Crook I and Grace Hill Crook. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart.
Lee married his wife Linda on April 10, 1992. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2012.
Lee enjoyed everything life had to offer and loved traveling and wintering in the western and southwestern U.S. and Mexico. He pursued many different hobbies including fly fishing , hiking, gold panning, metal working, fabricating and woodworking.
Lee is survived by his wife Linda Crook of Cody, his son Adam Wayne Crook of Ozark, Mo., and stepsons Ben J. Grabhorn of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jesse L. Grabhorn, of Denver, grandchildren Amanda, Brandon, Zayden J. and Brandon J. and brothers Wally, Mark and Andy Crook.
Lee touched so many lives and will be missed by each and every one of them.
There are no plans for services at this time. He will be laid to rest in Georgetown, Ill.
