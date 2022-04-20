Robert ‘Bob’ Edward Butchart

Longtime Thermopolis firefighter Robert Edward “Bob” Butchart, 63, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022.
Bob was born on July 22, 1958, in Chicago. In his youth, Bob’s family moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where Bob began his lifetime commitment as a volunteer fireman.
His journey as a firefighter continued when he joined, and served on the Cody Fire Department for a number of years.
Once Bob moved to Thermopolis, he fell in love with the community, and served as an active member of the Thermopolis Volunteer Fire Department until his death. Bob rose through the ranks, and held a number of important offices and positions within the department, including: Secretary, Captain, and Bob was even the Assistant Chief for a while.
He was named “Fireman of the Year” in 1997, and was known as a tenacious “never quit” firefighter, who was the “go-to” guy for attacking structural fires.
As a Master Mechanic, Bob’s skillsets were highly sought after. Among his careers, he worked on, maintained, fixed and repaired equipment for the Grass Creek Oilfields, Hot Springs County, the Town of Thermopolis and the cemetery district. Bob also briefly worked for the state park, where he fed and cared for the buffalo.
On his last day of life, Bob got to enjoy a lunch with his mother and friends at the Senior Center. During the meal, Bob’s fire pager went off, and he was able to go do his duty, and answer one last fire call.
Bob died in his sleep, in his own bed, with his faithful dog “Tonka” and one his favorite cats “Cooper” by his side.
He is survived by his loving mother Joan from Cody and his sister Dawn of Cape Cod, Mass.
Bob will be laid to rest at a family plot in Cody, next to his father Donald, who preceded him in death.
Bob Butchart touched many lives in our small community. He was a tradesman, a musician, an animal lover, a beloved son, a kind brother, a courageous fireman and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m.
There will also be a celebration of Bob’s life in Thermopolis on Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m. at the Thermopolis Firehall.
Memories and condolences can be left on Bob’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.