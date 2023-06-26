Artis M. ‘Artie’ Kirkpatrick was born the eldest of three children on March 19, 1925, to parents Willard and Lula (Pickrell) Bowen. Artie passed away peacefully on the morning of June 13, 2023.
She grew up in Waco, Nebraska, during the Great Depression. Though it was a difficult time, she spoke fondly of her years with her family and her trips and adventures with her girlfriends and sisters.
While working as a phone operator in 1956, Artie met her love Tom Kirkpatrick, and they married on December 7, 1957. Tom and Artie made their home on a farm near Bradshaw, Nebraska, until, along with Tom’s brothers, they purchased a second farm in 1967 in Oklee, Minnesota, and took up residence there with their two sons Mark and Mike.
In 1983 they retired to their dream home in Cody, Wyoming, where they quickly became beloved members of their community. They lived out the next 22 years joyfully together until Tom passed away in 2004.
Artie had a full and active life in retirement. She spent her early years in Cody volunteering at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She was a member of a bowling league and the Cody Newcomers Club. She enjoyed her regular visits from the Avon lady and the Schwan’s man and always had an adored Chihuahua by her side. Most mornings Artie could be found enjoying a cake donut at Daylight’s, and she never missed a Sunday breakfast at Granny’s.
Artie lived with kindness and carried herself with patience and grace, but this did not deter her strength. She volunteered with the United Service Organizations during WWII, she was a breast cancer survivor and even through the loss of her husband, she remained positive with a zest for life. Her generosity was known to many. Whenever given the opportunity to support a cause, she did so enthusiastically.
Artie was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, neighbor and friend. Artie was a light and a blessing to all who crossed her path — she was adored by many and an inspiration to all.
Artie was preceded in death by her cherished husband Thomas Kirkpatrick; parents Willard and Lula Pickrell Bowen; sisters Doris (Roy) Price and Jean (Bob) Pittman. She is survived by sons Mark (Cathy) Kirkpatrick and Mike (Becky) Kirkpatrick; grandchildren Kelsey, Fawn, Colt, Cory, Naomi, Michel and Kelli; four great-grandchildren; and honorary family: Bob, Joan, Daniel, Ashli and Adam Nickola.
A private memorial will be held on July 22nd for close family and friends.
In her memory, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
