Mickey E. Beehler born Sept. 24, 1931, and formerly of Cody, Burlington and Greybull, passed away Aug. 24, 2022.
Funeral services and viewing will be at the Burlington LDS Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. Viewing at 1:30 p.m. and interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
Full obituary to follow.
