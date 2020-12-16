A Celebration of Life for Mark E. Wortham III, who was born Oct. 13, 1945, and died Dec. 14, 2020, will be at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 777 E 7th St. in Powell. Visitation is 4:30 p.m. Service is 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
