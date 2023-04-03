Linda Gay Boyce Yengst of Lovell was called home on March 24, 2023.
She, after a long courageous battle with cancer, passed away at her childhood home in Lovell of natural causes.
She is survived by her spouse Robert E. Mills, also from Lovell. Although the couple never married, they shared three decades of their lives side by side.
Linda had two children with Michael Joseph Yengst: daughter Lisa Dawn Yengst (1979) and son Paul William Yengst III (1982). She also leaves behind her adopted son, 12-year-old Joshua David Bruce Daniel (2011), whom she absolutely adored. Lisa and Paul blessed Linda with seven beautiful grandchildren.
Linda was the youngest of five children born to Melvin Sessions Boyce and Lillie Faye (Miller) Boyce on June 3, 1962. She had three brothers, Melvin Richard (Connie), David Wayne (Janet), Terry Lee who passed away as an infant in 1961 and her sister Melanie Faye (Boyce) Hotz (Gary.) She is loved by 12 nieces and nephews, two of whom were there to greet her with our other angels on Friday, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Linda’s family has always been her pride and joy. Her grandchildren, who refer to her as “Grammy,” will forever hold their memories of her dear and close in their hearts.
Linda’s kindness reached much further than her arms could stretch – wrapping around the hearts of those around her. If you knew her, you loved her. Her soft voice and tender spirit will forever be missed by many. Her strength and courage will continue to inspire anyone who bore witness as she battled many obstacles throughout her lifetime. She will forever be remembered as someone who never gave up.
She will be honored by her family with a Celebration of Life later this summer. Linda was dedicated to the upkeep and maintenance of her parents’ gravesite which she visited often at the Byron Cemetery. A bench, containing her ashes, is to be dedicated and placed near her family’s resting place giving visitors a place to sit while also honoring Linda’s desire to be placed near her dearly loved parents.
Although she is no longer here with us, her memory will forever be imprinted in the hearts of everyone who knew her.
“Life is not measured by the number of breaths that we take, but by the number of moments that take our breath away,” Maya Angelou.
