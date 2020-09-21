Loveta Rose Acker, 70, of Cody died peacefully with her family by her side after a long battle with breast cancer on Sept. 16, 2020.
She was born to Robert and Lillian Musser, on Oct. 13, 1949, in Cody.
She grew up in a modest family with her parents and four younger brothers on a farm just outside of Cody. Being the oldest sibling, she had quite the responsibility with helping her mom keep the boys inline along with numerous daily chores. She had a kind, gentle spirit, contagious laugh, and a warm presence.
In grade school, she was the fastest runner in class – no one could outrun her. She graduated from Cody High School in 1968. She did not go to college, but instead attended the “School of Hard Knocks” at which she excelled.
Loveta enjoyed playing piano and cooking. She was an exceptional cook and loved to share her talents. She was always eager to give out recipes to anyone that asked. Her strawberry jam made fresh from the garden was looked forward to by all (usually in a butter tub). She was willing to help others with anything and everything they needed. Loveta was a hard worker and held many jobs throughout the years.
Loveta met Robert “Bob” W. Acker in 1970 while she was working at the A&W Drive-In on the West Cody Strip. They dated for a few weeks and soon married on Sept. 21, 1970, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Together they raised two children, Tim and Jennifer. Their 50th anniversary was just a few days after her passing.
In 1981, Loveta and Bob started Acker Electric where she handled the bookkeeping and the overall day-to-day business. They sold it in 1990 and it is still in operation in Cody today.
In 1985, Loveta saw the need for a new store in Cody. She fulfilled her dream by opening the Olde’ General Store and successfully ran it for 17 years until retiring in February of 2002.
Loveta was an avid bowler, along with her husband, Bob. They participated in multiple leagues and were quite competitive. Bob and Loveta also enjoyed spending time together and hosting family barbecues at their cabin near Kitty Creek, just outside the East Gate to Yellowstone.
They were lucky enough to spend their winters in Mesa, Ariz., to get away from the harsh Wyoming winters. There they enjoyed golfing, hiking, bowling, playing pinochle and spending time with each other, their neighbors, and their children and grandson Zaven.
Loveta is survived by her husband Bob, the love of her life, in Cody; her son Tim (Mette) of San Diego, Calif.; her grandson Zaven of Tucson, Ariz.; her daughter Jennifer (David) in Wapiti; her four brothers: Harold in Cody; Randy (Sandy) in Twin Falls, Idaho; Merton (Sue) in Billings; and Scott (Teresa) in Pasco, Wash. She also has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lillian D. Musser and her father Robert E. Musser.
The family has entrusted Ballard Funeral Home with the arrangements. A small private ceremony was held on Sept. 18, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
