James M. “Mike” Johnson: This kind, handsome man got on his horse and went on a fishing trip April 8, 2023. He was a loving husband of 63 years to the love of his life P-wee (Martha Ann) Johnson, a fabulous father to Jeff Johnson, Brad Johnson and Tammy (Johnson) Martens, a great father-in-law to Scott Martens and Mia Johnson, a wonderful grandfather to Wes Martens, a family man and friend to all those that knew him and a chemistry/physics and math teacher to many students in Manderson and Cody!
With love, we miss you so much! The family said there would not be any services.
Cards may be sent to: the Johnsons, 1782 Countryside Court, Missoula, MT, 59808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.