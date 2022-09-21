Charles Howard (Chuck) Stump Jr. passed away April 23, 2022, at Canyon Creek Memory Care Center in Billings surrounded by family.
Chuck was born in Cody on Sept. 23, 1936, to Cecil Howard and Mary E. (Gonion) Stump, joining sister Patsy in the family home. He was raised in Cody and on the South Fork. While living at the Barbee Ranch on Marquette Creek along with Patsy and his younger siblings, Bill and Becky, he had Carter Mountain as his backyard and learned to enjoy and love the mountains. Chuck was a proud member of the Cody High School graduating class of 1954.
Chuck met his soulmate, Esther Janice Malliot, in 1953. They married a year later in 1954, a marriage that lasted 68 years. They had four children: Cassandra Lee, Cecil Howard, Tara Louise and Laine Ray.
Unable to join the Army, Navy or Air Force due to health issues, Chuck joined the Wyoming Army National Guard, where he served his country for nine years.
Chuck and Janice owned and operated S&S Auto Repair, a longtime fixture in Cody’s business community. One of the first 18 mechanics in the nation to be certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, Chuck was the city’s premier mechanic for many years and was known to be able to diagnose engine troubles by ear. His love of automobiles also extended to restoration of antique cars, specializing in those from in and around the 1950s. His favorite was a 1949 Ford Club Coupe, which he kept lovingly polished.
Chuck had many hobbies across the years, from “drift busting” to woodworking to citizen band radios. He took flying lessons and received his private pilot’s license in 1981, though he still preferred traveling the mountains and foothills in a 4WD vehicle.
A man of many talents, Chuck also built the house in which he and Janice lived. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on the porch of that house with his coffee and a cigarette in hand, watching his beloved cats and the baby rabbits and deer that gathered in his yard.
Preceding Chuck in death were daughter Tara Louise and grandson Brandyn Laine Stump.
He is survived by his wife Janice; daughter Cassandra Stump Ando; sons Cecil and Laine Stump; two granddaughters Ezgi and Bahar Stump; six grandsons Chris and Bryan Ando, Charles (Grace) Stump and David, Thom and Tim Hodgson. Also surviving are Chuck’s sisters Pat (Lee) Ballinger and Becky Robinson and brother Bill Mcjunkin.
A private memorial will be held.
Those wishing to do so may donate to a charity of their own choice in Chuck’s name.
