Selvoy McNiven Fillerup, MD, passed away in Ogden, Utah, on June 26, 2023. Full obituary to follow.
Funeral services will be held for Selvoy on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at 1533 North 1075 West in Farmington, Utah. A livestream of the services will be available on Lindquist Mortuary’s website for those unable to attend.
