Trent Brian Jensen, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from complications from gastrointestinal disorder.
Trent was born as the youngest of three boys on June 9, 1955, in Cody to John Peter Jensen and Barbara Marie Lasher.
One of his fondest childhood memories was when he would spend time with his brothers at the cabin of his favorite aunt, Martha Kinkade, during the summer. They often would adopt and nurse back to health any bird, chipmunk or raccoon they could find. He also enjoyed raising quail and other birds during his childhood.
As a very young teenager, Trent built his first greenhouse out of scraps of wood around town. Trent graduated from Cody High School in 1973. After graduation he was hired by Glenn Nielsen to do yard work on his large estate. Here he was mentored by the Nielsens, and his love for horticulture fully blossomed on their estate. After some time, Trent decided to move to Utah to attend the Utah State horticulture program. He graduated with his associate degree in horticulture, and during his career he was a Master Gardener and landscaper for many large estates in Salt Lake City.
Trent was a man of many talents, he owned and operated his own apartment complexes, and maintained those apartments himself. He also was a night auditor for many years at the Ramada Inn in the Salt Lake Valley. Trent had a talent of taking something broken, and revitalizing it back to his prime. He loved to do this to distressed Real Estate Properties, and selling the properties for a gain.
Trent was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Tennessee, where he developed a lifelong love for the members of the church and his companions.
Trent loved his country, and was a proud conservative American. Hard work and service were the hallmarks of Trent’s life. He was a minister to his neighbors and friends. From helping build homes, to bringing in the trash can of his neighbors, to mowing or landscaping neighbor and friends yards. He had the ability to identify the needs of others, volunteer quickly and get to work. He lived a life full of service to others, and blessed all that knew him.
He was a very gentle, humble and sensible man. He had a fun, witty sense of humor that would make the hardest critics laugh! Always offering a gentle listening ear to countless people.
Trent loved playing the piano, and had a strong love of music. In his later years he enjoyed doing genealogy, and finding new connections to his family tree.
His happy smile and charm drew so many to him. Wherever Trent went, he would make a lifelong impression and a friend for life. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his two brothers Terry L. Bartlett (Linda) of Cody, and John David JD Jensen (Maria) Sidney, Mont., and an Uncle Robert Lasher of New York City, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Peter Jensen and Barbara Marie Jensen, and his Aunt Martha (Jensen) Kinkade.
A small viewing will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Corinne Church located at 2335 N 4000 West Corinne, Utah, 84307, with the funeral services following at 12:30 p.m. at the Corinne Church.
Interment will follow the funeral at the Corinne City Cemetery at 3890 2350 N Corinne, Utah.
Services will be streamed live and available to watch on Trent’s obituary at myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Trent-Jensen where condolences may also be shared with the family.
