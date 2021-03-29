John Mark DeLo, 59, of Cody, died at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on March 28, 2021, surrounded by his dear Donna and close friends.
John was born on Aug. 21, 1961, and was lovingly adopted by Kerley DeLo and Lullian (Lolly) DeLo. He grew up in New Boston, Texas and loved the Texarkana area. He graduated from James Bowie High School in Simms, Texas.
He has lived in places such as Louisiana and California, and worked various jobs including several summers with Xanterra at the Grand Canyon and the Tetons. That is where he fell in love with Wyoming. Not long after, he met his life partner, Donna Maria Schuette, online and moved to Powell, finding work as it came. His Cody “family” grew with his coworkers from Granny’s, Burger King, Sears, Kmart and finally becoming the familiar face at Walmart. The many passions of his life were Elvis, country western music, anything electronics, John Wayne, the Texas Rangers (sorry about that), the PBR and Disney.
John loved his spiritual home at Cody Bible Church. This was always the place to connect with his Lord and his many friends.
John was predeceased by his parents, and survived by his brother Joseph Michael DeLo (Texarkana) and nephew Michael DeLo.
Graveside services will be at Riverside Cemetery on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. with fellowship to follow at Cody Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
