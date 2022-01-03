Douglas Kent Irby, 64, of Cody, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at home after a long illness.
Doug was born in Chula Vista, Calif., on Oct. 5, 1957. He worked for many years as a heavy-duty mechanic. Doug loved to camp, fish and hunt. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend.
He is survived by his wife Patty and two children: Stacia (Rick) Tweddell and Dale (Grace) Irby; stepson Brian (Joely) Bragg; grandchildren Tate Hallmark, Ryder J. Collier, Annalee Irby, Finley Bragg, MayZee Ann Bragg; his parents Wayland Leroy Irby and Sharon Eileen Frost, and many friends.
Cremation services are with Ballard Funeral Home and a service will be held at the Elks at a later date.
Donations can be sent to Patty Irby, P.O. Box 1944, Cody, WY, 82414.
